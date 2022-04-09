Jennifer Lopez Reveals She’s Engaged to Ben Affleck in Video Clip

Jennifer Lopez Reveals She's Engaged to Ben Affleck in Video Clip
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

After less than a year of dating, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now engaged for a second time — signaling that, yes, the early ’00s are officially back in style.

Lopez broke the news in a video clip shared to subscribers of her “On The J.Lo” newsletter Friday, which showed the visibly emotional singer and actress sporting an engagement ring with a large green stone — a color that Lopez stated has a special meaning to her.

“I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you remember a certain green dress,” Lopez wrote in a previous newsletter. “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

The couple, who famously began dating several months after meeting on the set of box-office bomb Gigli in 2001, were previously engaged to one another before calling it quits in early 2004.

Lopez briefly mentioned her renewed relationship with Affleck — which she referred to as “having a second chance at real love” — in her recent Rolling Stone cover story. “We’ve both grown. We’re the same, and we’re different. And that’s what’s nice,” she said, later saying “we learned a lot. We know what’s real, what’s not real. So it’s just — the game has changed.”

Bennifer’s engagement announcement wasn’t the only surprise celebrity wedding news Friday. Jack White shocked the audience at his sold-out concert in Detroit when he proposed to (and then immediately married) fellow musician Olivia Jean onstage.

Latest News

Previous articleCalifornia Woman Wins $10 Million Lottery Prize by Accident After ‘Some Rude’ Person Bumped Into Her

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact