California Woman Wins $10 Million Lottery Prize by Accident After ‘Some Rude’ Person Bumped Into Her

A California woman was so shocked when she discovered she had won a $10 million jackpot that she said she almost crashed her car.

The exciting event happened by chance.

In November 2021, LaQuedra Edwards was at a Vons supermarket in Los Angeles. She planned to purchase several of her favorite inexpensive tickets, but by accident selected a $30 Scratcher after when “some rude person” bumped into her, causing her to accidentally push the wrong button on the machine, The Los Angeles Times reported.

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing, and just walked out the door,” Edwards told lottery officials, Fox5 SanDiego reported.

However, once Edwards got back to her car and scratched the $30 ticket. She learned she won.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 Freeway and kept looking down at [the ticket], and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards said. “I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my [California Lottery mobile] app, and I just kept thinking this can’t be right,” the LA Times reported.

Although the life-changing event happened more than six months ago, she waited until now to share the news.

“I’m still in shock,” Edwards said, the LA Times reported. “All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!'”

She told lottery officials she plans on purchasing a house and starting a non-profit with her winnings.

The Vons market where Edwards purchased the ticket will receive $50,000 for selling the ticket, the news outlet reported.