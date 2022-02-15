Jennifer Lopez Movie ‘Marry Me’ Leads Valentine’s Day

Universal’s Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson romantic comedy Marry Me led the Valentine’s Day Monday box office with $3M, raising its four-day total to $10.99M.

The pic, which was also available to watch on the paid-tier of Uni’s streaming service Peacock, is booked at 3,642 theaters. Marry Me‘s Monday was +109% from Sunday.

Anecdotally, the studio has said that Marry Me, which cost an inexpensive $23M, was the No. 1 title on Peacock on both Friday and Saturday, however, provided no figures to support that claim. We hear that there were “ingestion” problems when it came to Samba TV monitoring Smart TV viewership for the movie over the weekend. That usually means that the studio doesn’t want the streaming numbers out there. Samba TV previously reported a 1.4M U.S. household viewership first weekend on Peacock for Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax’s Halloween Kills, the studio’s previous theatrical day-and-date which opened to $49.4M. In total during its 31 days on Peacock, Samba reported that Halloween Kills was watched by 2.8M U.S. households.

20th Century Studios/Disney’s Death on the Nile ranked second yesterday with $2.6M (+28% from Sunday) at 3,280 theaters, raising its 4-day to $15.5M after winning the weekend with $12.8M. The Kenneth Branagh-directed, Gal Gadot-Armie Hammer starring movie cost $90M before P&A. Death on the Nile currently has the Imax and PLF screens until they’re handed over to Sony’s Uncharted on Thursday night.

Paramount’s Jackass Forever, booked in 3,653 venues, saw an estimated $1.7M yesterday, +44% from Sunday, for a 4-day of $9.78M and a running total in the middle of its second week of $39.2M.

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, as we already told you made $1.6M yesterday, taking its total to $760.9M, and becoming the third-highest movie ever at the domestic box office, unseating Avatar.

Fifth belonged to Paramount/Spy Glass Media’s Scream which made an estimated $936K(+65% from Sunday) at 2,619 for a 4-day of $3.9M taking its running total in week 5 to $74.2M.