Times Kaia Gerber Looked Practically Identical to Cindy Crawford

Though Gerber was hesitant at first about comparisons to her mother, she now embraces their striking similarities.





Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford in November 2021.



Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images







“At first, I think any child being compared to their parents is a bit iffy,” she told Vogue in 2019. “But if I had to be compared to anyone in the whole world, it is the biggest compliment [to be compared to Crawford], especially when people tell me that I act like her. That, to me, is the biggest compliment to receive because she carries herself with the most poise, kindness, and grace.”

Though this mother-daughter duo looks more like twins, Gerber did offer a tip for how to tell the pair apart in her essay for Vogue.

“If you’re still having trouble telling us apart, though, a quick tip: My mom’s the one with the mole,” she wrote.