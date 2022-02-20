Jennifer Lawrence Almost Unrecognizable At First Major Appearance

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood, winning Oscars and bringing in the big bucks at the box office. However, she wasn’t always a huge star. At one of her first big red carpet events, the actress looked very different than she does now.

Lawrence’s Style Evolution

Lawrence got to attend the Venice Film Festival in 2008, walking the red carpet at the premiere of The Burning Plain — her third movie role ever. Lawrence wore an aquamarine silk evening gown, completing the look with a waist-length diamond necklace and matching earrings.

It’s a pretty glamorous look for the actress, who now favors neutral colors and simple red carpet outfits. Lawrence is currently hard at work on her upcoming performance as disgraced Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 11: Actor Jennifer Lawrence attends the 2008 Summer TCA Tour Turner Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 11, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

Lawrence Is Preparing For An Upcoming Role — And A Baby!

Something she’s been concentrating on? Holmes’ distinctive low voice. Director Adam McKay, who also directed Lawrence in the Oscar-nominated Don’t Look Up, told People, “You know, I haven’t made her do [the voice] for me yet. She said she’s been working on it. She’s about to have a baby so I’m not going to bug her right now but she’s born to play that role. With the voice, she said she’s feeling it. She’s excited.”

Yes, you heard that right: in addition to all her acting commitments, Lawrence is also expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney. Lawrence was first linked to the art gallery director in June 2018, announcing their engagement the following February. The couple tied the knot in October of 2019.

The actress called him “the greatest human being I’ve ever met” on a 2019 appearance on the podcast Naked With Catt Sadler. “It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.” Lawrence’s rep confirmed she was pregnant in September of 2021.

