Jennifer Garner is a loving and devoted woman with a rare foot condition

Jennifer GarnerHer charm and kindness are a magnet for fans. Before anyone begins to think the 13 More Going on 30Star is beautiful, but she has a rare foot condition. Only the sharpest eyes could see it.

Jennifer Garner’s Secret Imperfection

Fans have flocked to Jennifer Garner over the years, not just because of her talent as an actress or because of the variety of delicious recipes she’s shared on Instagram, but because her genuine, down-to-earth personality is on clear display no matter what she’s doing. It’s rare to find someone who’s beautiful inside and out, but suffice to say Garner is one of those people.

With her gorgeous chestnut hair and adorable dimples, it’s no wonder Garner easily landed the cover spot on People’s2019 Beautiful Issue. Garner has one small thing. “flaw,”It is possible to call it that. The Daily MailThe first to Find the tiny imperfections in 2013It did this with its usual lackluster subtlety, extra cruelty.

The story was titled by the media website. “That looks painful! Jennifer Garner exposes unsightly toe in sandals as she runs errands in Brentwood”Paparazzi photos included Garner casually dressed in a long-sleeved t-shirt, green puffer vest and blue jeans. As the title suggests, it was Garner’s feet that garnered all the attention.

Since she was wearing a pair of pink and white flip-flops, much different than her red carpet staples of stilettos and peep-toe heels, all of Garner’s toes were on full display. Of particular interest was Garner’s pinky toe, which crossed over her ring toe in a way that looks painful.

Check Out This Photo Of Garner’s Toe

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 24: Actress Jennifer Garner arrives at the 5th Annual Thirst Gala Hosted By Jennifer Garner In Partnership With Skyo And Relativity’s “Earth To Echo”Beverly Hills, California: The Beverly Hilton Hotel June 24, 2014 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images).

Though of course, we have no access to Garner’s medical records, we can assume she suffers from the condition known as “brachymetatarsia,”A rare, but not serious condition that affects mostly women born after 1980. Brachymetatarsia is a genetic condition that happens when the toe’s bone fails to properly develop or its growth plate closes prematurely Radiopaedia.

Despite the painful appearance of Garner’s toes, this condition isn’t always associated with either pain or discomfort. Toe lengthening exercises are a good option for those who experience pain or discomfort. Hopefully, Garner’s in the camp that doesn’t feel any pain.

