Kyle Allen will play He-Man in Masters of the Universe from Netflix and Mattel Films

Mattel, Inc. and Netflix are in development “Masters of the Universe,” Mattel’s iconic franchise from the 1980s, into a live-action motion picture with Kyle Allen (“West Side Story”Friday’s announcement by both companies revealed that ) will star as Prince Adam/He Man. Sony previously had the film rights in China.

Production of the live-action adaptation is scheduled to start in summer 2022.

The Nee Brothers (“The Lost City,” “Band of Robbers”) co-direct from a screenplay written by the Nees and David Callaham (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Wonder Woman 1984”).

In “Masters of the Universe,”An orphan named Adam discovers that he is a prince who will save a faraway country. He must quickly learn about his power and the importance to protect his home from an evil force.

“‘Masters of the Universe’ is an iconic property that shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of kids with the message of becoming the best version of yourself,”Robbie Brenner, executive producers of Mattel Films stated in a statement. “With our partners at Netflix, we look forward to showing audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. We are continuing to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can’t wait to see Kyle battle it out with Skeletor in this epic live-action saga.”

“We’ve always been inspired by the fantastical world of Eternia,”Producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch were added. “This movie has been 14 years in the making for us and our partners and we are so excited to tell an entirely new story for Masters of the Universe with the Nee Brothers and Dave Callaham for Mattel and Netflix and share it with a global audience.”

Mattel Films’ VP Kevin McKeon and Brenner will be leading the project. Producing the project will be Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch.

Launched in 1982, the toy line was notable for an ever-expanding roster of colorful characters with weird gimmicks — like “Mekaneck,”Whose neck is extended or “Man-E-Faces,” who transforms his head from human to robot to monster — and for minicomics included with every toy that explained and expanded the line’s lore.

The line’s popularity was boosted by “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe,”Filmation produced an animated series from 1983-1985. The animated series was followed by a feature animated film. “He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword,”The for-television “He-Man & She-Ra: A Christmas Special,”Launching the successor “She-Ra: Princess of Power”Toy cartoon and toys line.

“Masters of the Universe” was previously adapted as a live-action film in 1987, with Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor and featuring Courteney Cox in one of her first film roles.

Last summer, Mattel joined forces with Netflix to bring Eternia to screens in two series. “Masters of the Universe: Revelation”The storyline of the 1980s is being continued. The series was hosted by Kevin Smith, and featured a stellar voice cast that included Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Lena Headey and Chris Wood. “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe”This animated series is CG-animated and reimagines for a new generation the heroic adventures of Guardians of Grayskull.

Allen, who most recently played Balkan, one of the Jets in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,”First Hulu series episode aired “The Path,”Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan co-starred in the film. Allen was also a regular in “American Horror Story.”Next, Allen will be playing Romeo in “Rosaline,”Kaitlyn Delver and Isabela Merced star in a modern adaptation of Romeo and Juliet. Allen will also be a star “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”Russell Crowe and Zac Efron star in the film.

Kyle Allen is repped by UTA, Management 360, attorneys Steve Warren & Huy Nguyen, and imPRint.