Jeffrey ‘JV’ Vandergrift dead: Body of missing Wild 94.9 DJ found after vanishing from home

One month after the Bay Area radio DJ went missing, the body of a loved DJ was discovered.

The remains of Jeffrey Vandergrift, the host of The JV Show on radio station KYLD Wild 94.9, were found at Pier 39 in San Francisco on Wednesday evening, police confirmed.

3 Jeffrey Vandergrift, Bay Area DJ, was discovered dead on Wednesday evening

3 Jeffrey Vandergrift, host of The JV Show in San Francisco on Wild 94.9 radio station /theoriginaljv

3 Jeffrey Vandergrift with his wife Natasha Yi

On Thursday, a medical examiner verified that the body belonged to the DJ.

To determine the official cause of death, an autopsy remains pending.

DJ JV was questioned by a colleague after Vandergrift revealed that his bank and cellphone accounts had not been used since Vandergrift disappeared.

What is most alarming? Facebook Comment read:

His cell phone has not been traceable since then. It has not also been possible to see any activity on his bank accounts or credit cards.

According to his official Instagram account, Vandergrift’s most recent post was on August 20, 2022, however, it appears the caption of The post This was changed in the last two days.

“Thank you for a wonderful life-filed w joy, laughs, pain & struggle,” read the post, along with a photo of Vandergrift wearing a Wild 94.9 shirt.

“It’s been a great journey. Your support & prayers meant the world. Keep shinin’ love=compassion=understanding =truth=forgiveness=peace=and hope=for others.”

Wild 94.9 released a statement at the time of JV’s disappearance: “We are deeply concerned, as we know you are, that our own JV has been reported missing by the SFPD.

“We’re working closely with them and his wife, Natasha, who is also a dear friend and member of the WiLD 94.9 family.

“We send love, thoughts, prayers, and support to JV. We will continue sharing information as it becomes available.”

Stay tuned for more information.Sun Online provides the most current news regarding this story.The-sun.com You can find the latest celebrity news and sports news at this site. Follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/TheSunUS You can follow us at our main Twitter account @TheUSSun.