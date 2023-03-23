Fans criticize Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb and their show today for not warning of major filming changes.

The Today Show’s fans denigrated Jenna Bush Hager, and Hoda Kokotb for making major filming changes without warning.

Hoda was out throughout the week and all of her shows were prerecorded.

5 Hoda has been on vacation for the past week and Hoda is out this week. Credit to NBC

5 Hoda and Jenna have aired prerecorded programs as a result. Credit to NBC

Hoda was not present on Friday’s show.

Savannah Guthrie stated that Savannah was on vacation, and will be returning next week.

Today had to replace Hoda.

Willie Geist stepped in as Hoda’s replacement on Monday. However, the program was already prerecorded.

However, the rest of the week, despite not being in on the first-half of the show, Hoda was on Hoda & Jenna.

These episodes were also prerecorded, as fans noticed.

Although the women were dressed in different ways, they said the same date but didn’t record it live.

Hoda will be returning next week, and live broadcasts should resume thereafter.

The majority of people read Entertainment.

‘BORING!’

Jenna and Hoda Posted a clip From one of their recorded shows to their Instagram account.

Most people commented on the topics discussed between hosts. However, there were some who were furious that the show had been recorded again.

It’s getting tedious! “Pre-recorded AGAIN!” Fan:

Someone replied, “Kindly expect it in summer, but also now?” Both could be opposites, but at least one would be there.

“I’m wondering why a lot of their shows are prerecorded and yet they actually indicate it’s the correct date. “Just curious,” inquired one follower.

One person commented “Hoda’s back again”, using an embarrassment emoji.

HE’S BACK!

Fans still loved Willie, despite the fact that Monday’s show was already recorded.

Sunday Today anchor Willie and occasional fill in host are Willie.

In a clip from the show that was posted to Twitter, fans expressed how much they want him to be a permanent host.

One fan said, “Love is when Willie’s there.”

One person wrote: “Bring Awesome Willie on Full Time.”

The third was added: Willie is a natural here.

DYNAMIC DUO

Fans have been adoring Willie for years.

Hoda had to be away taking care her child last month so he took over as host.

Sheinelle was her replacement for the week but Willie showed up on Friday.

Fans seemed to love Willie and Jenna’s dynamic together and asked the show to make him the permanent host.

Jenna and Willie almost finished their conversations and flowed into the next segment.

Today fans thought that they were like brother and sister and took to the comments of an Instagram Post They can be seen together for the benefit of all.

Willie did an amazing job. Love when he’s there. And Sheinelle also has done a great job!!” One fan agreed.

Jenna and Willie are a great team! These two are like brothers and sisters and they are funny !!!” One other wrote.

One third said: Jenna and Willie are my best friends. She’s like a different person when Hoda isn’t there. “Hmmmm… maybe Willie should take over for Hoda.”

One fan said simply, “Yay Willie!”

“Give Willie Geist your own segment. Intelligent, entertaining and funny! One of his followers commented.

“Team Willie!” Another said it.

Willie was an excellent co-host. Today’s watcher wrote, “They were extremely funny together.”

One fan left a last note: “I love Willie !!!!”.”

5 The live show will return next week Credit: Getty

5 Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Savannah Guthrie were in place of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda on Monday and Thursday Credit to NBC