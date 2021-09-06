Jed Duggar And Katey Nakatsu The Duggar Couple Pregnant After 4 Months of Wedding!

Another shot features Duggar with his Nakatsu in his arms, as they reveal that Duggar is pregnant in spring 2022. The 19 Kids and Counting Jill Dillard commented on the joyous news that the sisters of an alum were delighted with it. “Congratulations!! So happy for y’all!”Joy Forsyth’s writings “So excited for you guys!!!”In a video, the couple also documented their surprise news of becoming pregnant. YouTube uploaded.

“We picked up a pregnancy test. I have been feeling kinda funny for the past few weeks. I have been having cramping, bloating, just different things that have been odd,”Nakatsu tells Nakatsu from the car in this video. “I need to take a pregnancy test. If it’s negative, we should go to a doctor and make sure everything is okay.”

Duggar shouted, and the couple found out that they were indeed pregnant after taking the test at Walmart. “It was positive! We having a baby!”They joked that they were “screaming in the parking lot”The mother-to-be was pleased to learn that the test had been positive. “We thank the Lord first of all because God answered our prayers.”

Duggar shared his previous April wedding story about how Nakatsu was his answer to prayers. “For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be,”He also posted the photos on Instagram, along with PDA-filled pictures of honeymoon. “God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey! We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!” He continued how “grateful”He was there for his wife and said to her, “the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world!”