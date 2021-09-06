Valtteri Bottas To Be Replaced By George Russell As Lewis Hamilton’s New Partner

The Williams 23-year old is now promoted, with Hamilton’s long-time friend Bottas heading to Alfa Romeo to take over for the retiring Kimi Raikkonen.

Officially, the worst kept secret in Formula One will be exposed this week when George Russell’s move at Mercedes is announced. The Williams 23-year-old will replace Valtteri Bottas (who will be retiring after five years driving alongside Lewis Hamilton).

Toto Wolff decided that the Silver Arrows need fresh blood for 2022. Red Bull is weighing down their necks, and technical rule changes could make more teams competing in the top spots next season. Russell will be able to win his first title in a competition car. This exciting line-up of British drivers at Mercedes will include Hamilton, a seven-time world champion.

Expect George Russell to be named Lewis Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes next season

Since Hamilton made the switch to Williams for 2017, Bottas has been Hamilton’s faithful partner. However, Bottas has won only nine races. Mercedes needs someone to win races when Hamilton isn’t. Wolff believes Russell can do that. Bottas’ departure from Alfa Romeo to join Russell is expected to be announced this week.

Hamilton, who previously stated his preference for Bottas to continue their successful partnership, has changed his mind and started to praise Russell.

 

After George Russell at Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas will likely join Alfa Romeo

I believe it will be great. [to have Russell as his teammate].” said Hamilton. “George is clearly an extremely talented driver. “I think he’s humble, I think he’s got a great approach, naturally being British I would imagine probably helps, in terms of communication.

“I think he’s already shown incredible driving so far, and I’m sure he’s going to continue to grow, so where better to do it than in a great team like this, or whatever team he goes to?”

