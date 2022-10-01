Jeanine Pirro named in $1.6 Billion Defamation suit Against Fox News

Jeanine Pirro is named within Dominion Voting System $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News for the network’s baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, according to documents obtained by NPR.

The voting tech company claims that by questioning Pirro, they have reached the legal requirement to prove that Fox was shown. “actual malice”Dominion attempted to give the presidency to Joe Biden by repeatedly amplifying the lies and rumors spread by Donald Trump.

“Discovery has revealed that…Fox News host Jeanine Pirro help[ed] spread the verifiably false yet devastating lies against Dominion,”According to Dominion lawyers’ documents, the suit was filed in Delaware. Pirro is however not being named in the suit against Fox Corp.

According to an Aug. New York TimesReport: Steve Doocy, Pirro and Fox News producers have already testified, followed by Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, and Sean Hannity.

Dominion Voting Systems, a company that represents voters, filed a defamation suit against Fox News in March. It was alleging on-air that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged. “hacked”Other claims, such as compromised voting machines or other claims that could not be substantiated.

Dominion alleges that Fox made tampering claims in order to divert viewers from right-leaning news outlets. “The truth matters. Lies have consequences,” Dominion’s attorneys wrote in their legal filing.

First Amendment scholars believe that the case could establish a precedent in defamation cases.

NPR reported this month that Pirro was being put on the air by Fox after the November 2020 election. A Fox producer expressed concern via email to colleagues about Pirro’s inclusion. She claimed she was using conspiracy theories from extremist websites in order to justify Trump’s statements.

Dominion has also pointed to a Nov. 14, 2020 segment of Pirro interviewing Trump’s campaign attorney, Sidney Powell, who made unsubstantiated claims. “She not only allowed Ms. Powell to air such nonsense, not only amplified it on her ‘Justice With Judge Jeanine’ program, [but] Ms. Pirro’s conduct and role in the spread of this disinformation lies at the heart of Dominion’s claims,” Dominion’s attorneys wrote.