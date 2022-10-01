Here are TikTok’s top Hocus Pocus’ cocktail recipes

It’s that season. The leaves are turning amber and crunchy, the air is getting crisper, pumpkin spice-flavored goodies are stuffing grocery store shelves, sweaters are being plucked from the backs of closets, pumpkins and mums are popping up on front stoops — shall we go on? It’s fall, y’all. The official start of Halloween season is when the clock strikes midnight, Oct. 1.

Disney Plus released Anne Fletcher’s witchy flick, but this didn’t stop them Hocus Pocus 2. Sept. 30, 2022 We couldn’t resist the opportunity to catch the long-awaited sequel in Kenny Ortega’s story until October. Hocus Pocus. Despite being heavily criticized by critics in 1993 for the OG, it has been praised over the years. Hocus Pocus It has become a cult favorite that is delightfully funny, and one we love to turn on every Halloween season.