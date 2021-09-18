Jealous boyfriend pours kettle of boiling water over man who had fling with his partner

A jealous boyfriend poured a kettle of boiling hot water over a man who had a fling with his partner.

Victor Newsome, 42, also hit the victim with a metal bar during the assault at Newsome’s Cross Heath home., Stoke-On-Trent Live reports.

A court heard that the victim tried desperately to escape the house. He jumped from a wall and fractured his ankle.

Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard Newsome was in an abusive relationship with a woman fifteen years his senior who had a sexual encounter.

Newsome became suspicious of the man and threatened him.







(Image: Stoke Sentinel/BPM Media)



Prosecutor Mark Brookes said: “The defendant said, ‘As soon as they come through the door they are getting hot water’. He also said, ‘The good news is I will be a ****ing legend’.

“At around 7.30pm, the injured party drove to the defendant’s address. They entered the kitchen after the defendant opened the door.

“The defendant switched the kettle on. They had a short conversation. The defendant shouted for his partner to come into the room.

“The injured party felt extreme pain in his right shoulder, back and neck the next moment. The defendant took the kettle from him and began pouring the contents on his body.

“He was in a great deal of pain. He feared for his life. The defendant continued to attack him – he was in possession of some sort of metal bar which he used to strike the victim to the face.

Abuse is a crime and it is never your fault. You don’t have to deal with this alone. Call the freephone National Domestic Violence Helpline at any time on 0808 2000 247.

“The defendant demanded the injured party beg for his life. The victim escaped and ran out of the door. The house is set high above a busy main road. Desperate to get away, the injured party jumped down onto the pavement and, in doing so, broke his ankle.

“A passerby called an ambulance. The defendant appeared and tried to convince the passer-by to not call the police.”

The court heard the victim suffered 6% burns to his body which has caused permanent scarring. His ankle was fractured and needed surgery to put in screws and a metal plate.

Following the assault, which happened on June 21 last year, Newsome’s behaviour towards his partner changed. Mr Brookes said he would check her phone and threaten to break her belongings.

For the latest breaking news stories from the Daily Star, sign up for our newsletter by clicking here.

“He told her not to see her mum,” said Mr Brookes.

“He sometimes walked around with a knife in the house to intimidate her. He heated the kettle and threatened her with pouring it over him.

“He assaulted her by suffocating her with a pillow and submitted her to humiliating and degrading searches. He twice locked her in cupboards.”

Newsome, of Ronaldsway Drive in Cross Heath, initially refused cooperation but eventually pleaded guilty. He was charged with causing grievous bodily injury with intent and controlling/ coercive behavior.

There have been previous convictions for violence. He assaulted a victim with an electric hammer and also nearly severed the ear of a man with a pickaxe handle.

Newsome was sentenced to seven and a quarter years in prison for grievous bodily injury to the victim and for coercive or controlling behavior towards his girlfriend.

Judge Glenn also gave Newsome a restraining orders that prevents him from ever contacting the victim for an indefinite amount.

Refuge’s 24-Hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline is available for those who have been affected by domestic violence or coercive controls. Call 0808 2000 247 to get help.