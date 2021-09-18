Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer Pose for Date Night Photo in Nashville

Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer continue to spend time together after the former NFL player’s ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, was romantically linked to Chase Rice. According to a photo obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Cutler and Kramer, who finalized her divorce from Mike Caussin earlier this year, posed together during a night out in Nashville last week.

“Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler attended

the opening of The Twelve Thirty Club rooftop bar in Nashville on Wednesday,” According to the outlet’s source. “They arrived together and stayed close all evening while they enjoyed the VIP Lounge area with friends.” The One Tree Hill alum has her arm around the Very Cavallari alum’s waist in the photo.

Cutler and Kramer were linked romantically earlier this month, with a source telling ET that Cavallari had blocked the “I Got the Boy” singer on Instagram after her former friend had gone out on a date with her ex. “Kristin believed that she and Jana were friends and has blocked Jana on Instagram in response to this happening. Kristin is moving on and doing her own thing” According to an insider, “Jay knew Kristin would find out about his and Jana’s date, and he is trying to make Kristin jealous, and it’s not going to work.”

Cutler and Cavallari have three children, Camden, eight, and Jaxon, 7, respectively, and Saylor, 5. They announced their split last year. “With great sadness, after ten years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” The couple announced in a joint statement. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Kramer, who lives with Caussin’s son Jace Joseph (2 years old) and Jolie Rae (5 years old), announced that she was seeking a divorce from Caussin in April. In court, the mother of two cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery” as the reason for her divorce after years of openly discussing Caussin’s many infidelities. “I can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal,” Kramer posted the following Instagram post at that time. “Thank you for all the love, heart, and support; in many ways, you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that, I am grateful.”