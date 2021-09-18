Scott Disick Sympathized In First Photo After Amelia Hamlin Split

Scott Disick has sparked pity as he shares his first Instagram photo following his split from Amelia Hamlin. The 38-year-old reality star and Talentless Apparel founder has reportedly been dumped by 20-year-old model Amelia after around a year of dating, with People sources stating she ended things.

Scott, 18 years older than Amelia, sparked comments regarding the former couple’s age gap throughout their relationship, posted to Instagram ahead of the weekend, and to promoted his Talentless clothing line. However, the comments are not so much about the expensive merch as they are about the breaking up news. In fact, it looks like fans are pitying the Keeping Up With The Kardashians face.

While Alo Yoga-face Hamlin struts the runway at New York Fashion Week and shows off her now-single curves, Disick is posting promo content for his popular hoodies. The dad of three’s snap shared three days ago showed him walking through an outdoor space and backed by a parked car.

Wearing a gray hoodie and shades and with his beard neatly trimmed, Disick showed off his signature casual style, writing: “Talentless hoodie season is back with our most popular core hoodies! Go Follow @talentless to get info on all the newest drops!”

Fans, seemingly in no mood to send unlucky-in-love Disick kind wishes, are now hating on him as yet another of his relationships falls apart. One fan mentioned the star’s 42-year-old ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian as they wrote: “Scott, just give up on waiting for Kourtney as she has moved on, and you need to as well !!!”

Racking up over 500 likes, though, was a remark centering around alleged texts Disick sent Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima, this as he seemingly shaded the mom of three’s newfound love with Blink 183 drummer Travis Barker.

“You thought you could play with Younes publicly and cry in his DMS later? Hollywood hypocrisy,” The user replied.

Agreeing, a fan replied: “I think Kourtney & Travis should get married (unless they already got married secretly in Paris). That would force Scott to give it up and move on. He & Kourtney need to only focus on effective co-parenting, and that’s all. It’s creepy that Scott is s stage 5 clinger.”

Disick has not publicly commented on the split. Hamlin has been in the news for her cryptic Instagram post. She fronts media outlets to discuss the split. Disick has not also deleted photos from herself and Disick that she posted on Instagram, which is followed by 1.1million.