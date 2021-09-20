Jason Sudeikis, Kaley Cuoco and Yara Shahidi

Now that’s a red (hot) carpet. We were fervently looking forward to stars serving lewks at Sunday’s Emmy Awards held outside of Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, following last year’s virtual ceremony.

The evening’s host, comedian/actor Cedric the Entertainer joked of the requirements for attendees in his monologue. “We had to get vaxxed to come here,” The host was a first-timer. “I got Pfizer ‘cause I’m bougie. Pfizer, that’s the Neiman Marcus of vaccines, and then Moderna that’s Macy’s. Then, Johnson & Johnson, that’s T.J.Maxx, of course.”

The few celebrities who were present did not disappoint. It is not easy to dress for the biggest TV event. These famous faces were able to understand the task.

Here are the best-dressed stars (in no particular order).

Kaley Cuoco

“The Flight Attendant” star would equally look the part on a designer’s runway. Kaley Cuoco arrived in a sunny, highlighter yellow gown with embellished spaghetti strap sleeves. Her simple ponytail hairstyle was the perfect complement to her Vera Wang gown in a bold hue that she carried down to her matching shoes.

Michaela Coel

“I May Destroy You” creator and star Michaela Coel also shone bright in neon yellow. Her two-piece Christopher John Rogers design highlighted her toned tummy and had a show-stopping bow-shaped train.

Yara Shahidi

We are feeling green with envy over Yara Shahidi‘s timeless Dior dress. The “Grown-ish” lead was glowing in the A-line, ankle-length frock with an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder neckline that she accessorized with a statement necklace.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Leave it to Anya Taylor-Joy to wear the fashion equivalent of a checkmate. The “Queen’s Gambit” actress threw it back to old-school Hollywood glamour with a satin-y, form-hugging halter gown. The canary shawl she wore over her arms added volume and color in her Christian Dior Haute Couture look.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

See Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (who previously went by Mj Rodriguez) in the image above with hands on hips and leg peeking out of her slit? That’s exactly how one should “Pose.” The actress looked amazing in an aqua Atelier Versace gown with a flawless – we repeat, flawless fit.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

There’s something about a brunette in bordeaux. Catherine Zeta Jones displayed her style and toned legs by wearing a strapless Christina Ottolinger gown with a corset bodice.

Billy Porter

We’re so happy the “Cinderella” actor’s “fabulous godmother” (or stylist) had this Ashi Studio ensemble up their pleated sleeve. The winged top is a work of art and you could tell Billy Porter knew it from the Vogue-cover worthy poses struck. Porter shared his thoughts with E! “Queer Eye” Expert Karamo Brown of E!’s “Live from the Red Carpet” that the sculpted pieces were initially supposed to go to the floor, but in the absence of longer sleeves he saw them as wings.

Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis has lassoed a spot on our best-dressed list, but apparently his fire look was sweltering. The “Ted Lasso” star told E! his spruce, velvet tux by Tom Ford was sweltering and that he was “getting cooked in here like Hot Pockets.” The outfit reminded internet inspectors of Chris Evans’ Ferragamo look from the 2019 Oscars but no one seemed to mind.

Nicole Byer

Apologies to Nicole Byer and her fellow comedians everywhere for this predictable groaner, but when it comes to her look, the Netflix host “Nailed It!” The vibrant, violet Christian Siriano gown was custom made just for her, and it shows in its fit and design.

Kathryn Hahn

What a Wanda(Vision). Kathryn Hahn brought edge to the red carpet in a strapless look by Lanvin. The jumpsuit’s oversized belt and Hahn’s sparkling shoes added pizzazz to her monochromatic black outfit.

