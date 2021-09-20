Jason Sudeikis Emmy 2021 Outfit Double With Chris Evans Look in 2019!

Before Jason Sudeikis picked up his first Emmy award Sunday night, he impressed viewers at home with his velvet Tom Ford suit. Red carpet enthusiasts quickly realized that Captain America actor Chris Evans wore a very similar suit to the 2019 Academy Awards. The former Saturday Night Live star was nominated for four Emmys Sunday for the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, which earned Sudeikis the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award.

Sudeikis was known for wearing sweatshirts on virtual awards shows but he opted to wear casual clothes at the 2021 Primetime Emmys. He still had some fun on Sunday night. “I’m wearing Eazy-E Stance socks. Kind of my way of… keeping this all in perspective,” During E!, Sudeikis spoke to Karamo Brown.’s red carpet coverage, reports PEOPLE. Sudeikis proved that he wasn’t making this up, pulling his pants up to show the socks and displaying an image of N.W.A. Rapper.

Jason Sudeikis traded the tie-dye hoodie for Chris Evans’ 2019 Oscars look pic.twitter.com/xLg0CMWYeu — Danette Chavez (@BonMotVivant) September 19, 2021

Despite the cool socks, most viewers focused on Sudeikis’ jacket. “I appreciate Jason Sudeikis upcycling this suit from Chris Evans. They both wore the hell out of it,” one person tweeted. “IS JASON SUDEIKIS WEARING THE CHRIS EVANS BLUE VELVET SUIT ???? we stan men with taste,” another wrote. “Do you think Jason Sudeikis told his stylist that he wanted to look like Chris Evans?” one person wondered.

Ted Lasso also earned Sudeikis two nominations in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category, thanks to the episodes “Pilot” and “Make Rebecca Great Again.” Since Sudeikis is also an executive producer on the show, he was cited on Ted Lasso’s Outstanding Comedy Series nomination. Sudeikis co-stars, Hannah Waddingham & Brett Goldstein, also received Emmys.

Ted Lasso was inspired by a character created for NBC Sports’ coverage of Premier League matches. Sudeikis plays the title role, an American college football coach who is hired by an owner to coach an English soccer club. She wants to frustrate her husband. The second season of the show began in July. The new episodes are released every Friday, and the Season 2 finale will be out in October.