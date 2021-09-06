Jason Duggar and Kayla Whaley Spotted Are they Courting?

Jason Duggar could be involved in a relationship? The 21-year-old Duggar son hasn’t dated anyone publicly yet, and there have been very few rumors about him possibly dating, either. Now, he’s spending a good amount of time with a woman named Kayla Whaley. Is she dating Kayla Whaley? Are they friends or are they dating?

According to our report, many of the Duggars went to Los Angeles, California, to visit Jinger Vuolo (and other friends). Jana and Jason were there as well as James, Jason, James, and a few friends. Fans will be able to recall Laura DeMasie’s appearance on TV with members of the Duggar clan. However, this trip featured a brand new face.

Jason and Kayla met up while in Los Angeles. She posted a picture of herself wearing an LA Dodgers jersey to Instagram, while Jason took a photo of Jana, Jinger, and Laura taking selfies during the game.

Kayla Whaley: Who are you?

Kayla seems to be friends with Laura and the Duggars. It also looks like she’s close with some of the Bringing up Bates Alyssa Webster and her daughters.

Recent social media survey Post, Kayla wrote:

“As I sit here today, praying and waiting for new desires on my heart, I am reminded —even on a mundane day up in a plane again—the Lord is working. Don’t let feelings say otherwise! Remember and hold tight to the promise. He will do it again! 🙌🏼”

This could suggest that she thinks God might be working with Jason. Is there a chance that these two could be together?

Jason Duggar could be dating Kayla Whaley

It doesn’t look like Jason and Kayla are courting, however. She posted photos on her Instagram with another man who she appears to be dating. It appears that the Duggar children went to LA without their parents. While their siblings could certainly supervise their dates, a Duggar traveling with their significant other and no parents around doesn’t seem likely.

It seems that these two are friends at the moment. Perhaps Jason will enter into a relationship.

So, do you think Jason Duggar might be courting someone, even if he’s not with Kayla Whaley? Are there any signs that Jason might be interested in a relationship? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.