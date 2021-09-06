French Plaits Genius Tip By A Woman On TikTok for those who have difficulty doing!

TikTok was approached by a mum to show how to fake French plaits.

French plaits can be a good hairstyle for those days when you want to keep your hair straight. But they are not easy to create.

A mother-of-three showed us how to make a faux-French braid. It’s easy!

Mackenzie McKee demonstrated the steps in a short three-minute video. TikTok Tutorial received a staggering 8.7 Million views in just a few short days.

“Y’all this is so simple. You can finally French braid your own hair,” She wrote the caption to the video.

You would normally separate your hair at the front of your hair into three sections when making a French braid. But Mackenzie’s tutorial shows you that you only need two pieces.

After she has brushed her hair, she takes two hair strands and twists them one over the next. Then, she drops one strand and incorporates a section of the loose hair.

She continues this motion until she is at her nape. Then she starts to do a regular braid to keep her twist in place.

She secures her hair by using a hairband.

In a follow-up, video Mackenzie shared the results of her braiding the next day.

After removing the hair, she found curls that were more beautiful than what you would normally get from a French braid.

The video has been liked more than 786,000 times and received almost 6,000 comments by grateful viewers since it was posted.

One person said: “As a licensed cosmetologist, baby you did beautifully. Thank you for teaching a simple way to get a mock French braid.”

Another author wrote: “Finally something I can actually do! Thank you for explaining this so well.”

A third comment: “I just tried this and it’s so easy and looks good. I always wanted to find easy ways to braid my hair. I’m horrible at French braiding lol.”

A few people pointed out that her hairstyle was not a braid, but a flat twist.

One user stated that they were defending Makenzie: “For everybody that’s mad: lots of us have grown up without people who taught us how to do hair or makeup. Tutorials like this are a big deal.”

While another person put: “Everybody wears this style, we all just call it something different and that’s perfectly fine. That’s the point of different cultures and races.”