Darius Rucker Girlfriend Overdosed And Breaks Down After Being Hospitalized!
Kate Quigley, Darius Rucker’s ex-girlfriend put her loved one at ease.  The comedian and model were among four people who had a fentanyl and cocaine overdose at a party in Venice, Los Angeles. Quigley was apparently found unconscious. TMZ She was rushed to a local hospital and listed as in critical condition. Brian Redban, a comedian friend, sent a screenshot from a text between them to his Twitter account. Quigley let him know that she is alive, but not well, and shared the screenshot with his followers. Redban posted a photo of Quigley and himself on Twitter asking his followers to follow. “give love to my dear friend @KateQFunny,” Together with a sad Emoji

Quigley and Rucker began dating shortly after the Hootie & The Blowfish frontman divorced his ex-wife. Although it’s not clear when they separated, Quigley’s Instagram account still contains photos of them together as recently as May 2021. Rucker’s team told TMZ that they haven’t been together for months.

Unfortunately, the three remaining survivors did not survive. Fuquan Johnson (42) was Quigley’s close friend, and comedian. He was found dead on the scene. Enrico Colangeli, Natalie Williamson, and Natalie Williamson were also declared dead on the spot. According to reports, all four of them were involved in drug use at the gathering.

An autopsy will reveal the cause of their deaths. The LAPD homicide unit has been notified. Their role in the investigation is still unknown.

