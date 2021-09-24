Jason Derulo splits from girlfriend Jena Frumes four months after birth of son

Jason Derulo has broken up with his girlfriend Jena Frumes after the couple welcomed their son into the world.

The singer split with Jena Frumes, his model partner. They met in the middle of last year and became close during the Covid epidemic.

Jena, 32 years old, started dating Jason King in February 2020. Jason was born on May 8.

Jason took to Twitter to share the news with his fans, and asked for “privacy in this time.”

He wrote: “Jena and I have decided to part ways.

“She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.







“Pls respect our privacy at this time.”

The former couple both have birthdays on September 21 and Jena shared an adorable post days before the breakup was announced.

Jean wrote on Instagram: “Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover. You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever.

“You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share. Your mini and you make me the most happy girl in the whole world. I cannot wait to share more memories with you.







“I know I’m a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I’m forever grateful for that. Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever.”

She later deleted the birthday post but kept other photos and videos of the pair together on her profile.

Jena shared the happy news on social media after the couple announced their baby’s birth in May.







She said at the time: “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king.

“Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed.”

Jena added, gushing: “I love you forever @jasonderulo.”

Shortly after, Jason also shared a part of their journey with an emotional video.

He called his son’s birth the “It was the best day of my entire life.”

