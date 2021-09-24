Willie Garson dead – Sex and the City star’s death revealed to be cancer in obituary, Sarah Jessica Parker pays tribute

Willie Garson dead – Sex and the City star’s death revealed to be cancer in obituary, Sarah Jessica Parker pays tribute
By Brandon Pitt
CO-STARS REMEMBER WILLIE GARSON

Some of Willie’s SATC costars paid tribute to the star as news of his passing was reported on Tuesday.

Cynthia Nixon (55), who plays Miranda Hobbes in the show’s saga, was among the first to pay tribute.

Nixon shared a photo she took with Willie during a party, along with a heartfelt note that said: “So deeply, profoundly sad we have lost @Willie.Garson. We loved him and enjoyed working with him.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the HBO series, wrote: “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo”

Mario Cantone, who stars as Stanford’s husband Anthony Maranthino on the show, also shared a sweet message on social media.

Mario wrote: “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you.”

