Jason Aldean’s Family Wore Anti-Biden Clothing in Instagram Post

Country star Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, shared photos of her and their children wearing clothing criticizing President Joe Biden to her 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

In two pictures Brittany Aldean wears a shirt that says “Anti Biden Social Club,” in the design of the popular streetwear brand, Anti Social Social Club.

Her kids, 2-year-old Navy and 3-year-old Memphis were pictured wearing shirts that read “Hidin’ from Biden.”

She credited the merchandise to Instagram account @letmetakeyourselfie, which in the bio links to a website called “DaddyT45.com” that features a photo of former President Donald Trump holding a gun on its home page.

