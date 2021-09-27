Derek Chisora Congratulated Oleksandr Usyk And took a swipe at David Haye!

Haye won the heavyweight title in 2009 after a long reign at cruiserweight, but his former rival Chisora has seemingly dismissed his two-division champion status

Derek Chisora took a jab at David Haye’s two-division championship status whilst congratulating Oleksandr Usyk on his win over Anthony Joshua.

Usyk outpointed Joshua to win his heavyweight titles on Saturday night with all three judges scoring the fight for the Ukrainian.

The fight was Usyk’s third at heavyweight having previously stopping Chazz Witherspoon in his debut and outpointing Chisora last December.

And Chisora was backstage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to congratulate his former opponent on the win, taking a dig at Haye in the process.

He told Usyk: “You made history today man. Only Evander Holyfield and you now. Don’t worry about David Haye!”

Usyk became the third cruiserweight champion to win a heavyweight title after beating Joshua, with Holyfield and Haye being the only other fighters to accomplish the feat.

Haye won the WBA heavyweight title when he defeated Russian giant Nikolai Valuev in 2009. He defended his title against Audley Harrison and John Ruiz before losing it to heavyweight kingpin Wladimir Klitschko.

Haye was involved in a violent brawl with Chisora following his loss to Klitschko, which set up a fight between the two Brits that Haye won by fifth-round stoppage.

In an unlikely turn of events, the former heavyweight rivals became partners in 2018 with the now-retired Haye serving as Chisora’s manager.

But the pair split in July following Chisora’s recent string of losses and he went on to sign with Anthony Joshua’s management company 258 earlier this month.

And on Usyk’s upset win against Joshua, Chisora said: “Fight was great, what I will say and I thought AJ was moving his jab very amazingly and the points were unbelievable.

“The last round was a bit tricky for him, we don’t cry over spilled milk mate. We just have to knuckle down and regroup to go back again.

“We’re in the rematch game. I think we will see this fight again in the summer.”

Haye put his retirement on pause earlier this month when he fought close friend Joe Fournier in an exhibition fight, winning a one-sided decision.

The 40-year-old called out Tyson Fury after the fight and said he wouldn’t return to the ring unless it was against Fury.

He said: “There’s one fighter I would come back to professional boxing for and that’s Tyson Fury. That big fat dosser; I know I’m his kryptonite, I know what he can’t handle.

“He thinks it would be an easy fight but’s wrong. I know he’s ducking Anthony Joshua but he doesn’t want that work. We were supposed to fight in 2013 but I was injured but I’m healthy and I’m ready to go.”