Jared and Ivanka tried to get a meeting with The Queen.

Another bombshell book from within the White House is set to hit shelves October 5, and it promises to be a doozy, according to The Washington Post. Titled “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House,” author and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham details how Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner allegedly once tried to crash a royal meeting with Her Majesty … even though they couldn’t fit inside the helicopter. “I finally figured out what was going on,” The book contains Grisham’s thoughts (via The Washington Post). “Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States.”

Grisham, one of Trump’s most trusted advisers, was able to see every dysfunction in the White House from the front lines. Her book is especially harsh about Kushner, his wife, and their long service. The Washington Post notes that Grisham criticizes the couple for holding senior positions despite a lack of experience, and refers to Kushner as “the Slim Reaper,” due to “his habit of inserting himself into other people’s projects, making a mess and leaving them to take the blame.”

Therefore, it’s little wonder that Grisham lays the blame for Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss squarely at Kushner’s feet. “I had shared with Mrs. Trump many times my opinion that if we lost reelection in 2020 it would be because of Jared,” She writes. Sounds like there are plenty more bombshells to break when “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” officially drops.