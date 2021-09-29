Cameron Diaz Said She Wasn’t Attracted to Husband Benji Madden’s Twin

Cameron Diaz says she was never attracted to husband Benji Madden’s identical twin brother, Joel.

Diaz met Benji at an event where she was able to spend time with him and Nicole Richie.

After seeing Benji and speaking with him in-person, Diaz said she found him “hot.” They’ve been married since 2015.

Cameron Diaz explained why she’s attracted to her “hot” husband, Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden, but not his identical twin, Joel.

On an episode of the podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” Diaz explained that despite surface-level appearances, brothers Benji and Joel are “so different.” It was ultimately Benji’s personality that interested Diaz, she said.

Anna Faris, Diaz’s host, was told by Diaz that she had met Joel Richie (and his wife Nicole Richie) before Benji introduced them to her at an event.

Richie was with her, and she mentioned Joel at the event. Diaz shared her feelings about Joel and said that she felt an instant attraction when she met him in person.

“I was like, ‘How come I didn’t see him before?'” Diaz stated that he was attractive because of the way he carried his self.

“I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot,'” Diaz told Faris.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star said it was getting to know her now-husband that sealed their long-term connection.

“But then when I saw him, like who he was — that’s what made me really be like, ‘Oh, you, you, you’re special. You’re the guy. You’re the hidden gem in my life,'” Diaz spoke on the podcast.

They’ve been married since 2015 and have a daughter, Raddix, together.

Physical appearance is just one factor at play in creating physical attraction, Madeleine A. Fugère, a professor of Social Psychology at Eastern Connecticut State University, wrote in Psychology Today.

She said that humans tend to look for a baseline level of physical hotness in partners, but then prioritize other traits, like similar values, as they get to know a love interest better.

“But no matter our personal level of attractiveness, or our partner’s, as we get to know, like, and respect each other more, our attraction naturally grows and deepens,” wrote Fugère.