Colin Farrell, Hollywood star, frightened that he would be killed while shooting The North Water for the BBC.

Colin Farrell worried that he would be killed while producing The North Water. The BBC series that focuses on a whaling expedition was shot in dangerous Arctic conditions where temperatures plunge to -35 degrees.

And that wasn’t the only worry – there was also the chance of being eaten by a polar bear.

Colin, a Hollywood star and 45-year-old, stated: “I did feel death was just around the corner at any given time, that we were one mistake away from someone falling into the Arctic sea and either very quickly getting hypothermia or sinking under the weight of a waterlogged costume.

“Also, there were polar bears that lived around. They are majestic and beautiful, and also apex predators!

The Arctic was the setting for the show.

It meant being disconnected from the real world.

Colin, a father of two and star in In Bruges is Henry Drax the harpooner.

He stated: “It was a very profound experience for us all to share. None of us had been up to that part of the world. We were all seeing it with the child’s eyes.

“We all went through whatever we went through individually, missing our children, our lovers, our wives or husbands because we had no communication, no email.

“It’s only three or four weeks, but three or four weeks in a world in which we’re so used to having such accessibility at our fingertips. It was really difficult not to be in touch with my men.”

It is unusual for a TV drama to be filmed in such tough conditions.

But director Andrew Haigh insisted they went all out, so chose the Svalbard archipelago near the North Pole.

He stated: “Andrew was insistent that we went up to Svalbard. Usually, they would shoot this film in a tank.

“You might go out on to the Irish Sea, or maybe off the coast of England or Scotland, a little bit towards the North Sea, and you’d do a week or two out there and get grand vistas, but Andrew insisted that we went up there, up to the 82nd parallel.

“The environment did so much, it instantly created a sense of tension and pressure.

“Your body, physiologically, is responding in a way and with aggression that my body has never responded to the environment with before because it’s never been in an environment like that.

“Even that, instantly, whether you like it or not, removes you from what is familiar in your reality, my reality,” He added.