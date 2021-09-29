James Nesbitt, Joely Richardson, Richard E. Grant to Star in ‘Suspect’

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned “Suspect” (working title), an adaptation of Christoffer Boe’s hit Danish series “Forhøret.”

The 8 x 30’ drama stars James Nesbitt (“Bloodlands”), Joely Richardson (“The Tudors”), Anne-Marie Duff (“Sex Education”), Richard E. Grant (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”), Ben Miller (“Bridgerton”), Niamh Algar (“Deceit”), Antonia Thomas (“Small Axe”), Sacha Dhawan (“Doctor Who”), Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) and Imogen King (“Clique”).

The series will follow Danny Frater, a veteran detective, as he investigates Danny’s unnatural death and embarks on a quest for truth. He traces his daughter’s last days and hours in an agonizing crusade to find out what happened to his only child.

“I could relate to Danny, with his flaws, vulnerabilities and the devastating situation he faces, from the very first moment I picked up the script,” Nesbitt said. “Each episode of ‘Suspect’ is an intensely theatrical double-hander, a psychological battle of wits between Danny and another character who may know something about his daughter’s untimely death, and I really can’t wait to lock horns with my fellow cast members and to lead this incredible array of acting talent.”

The series was ordered by Channel 4’s head of drama Caroline Hollick, and Gemma Boswell, the commissioning editor. It has been written and adapted by Matt Baker (“Before We Die”), will be directed by Dries Vos (“Professor T”) and produced by Ed King (“His House”). Jo McGrath will direct the series, while Walter Iuzzolino serves as executive producers.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome James Nesbitt back to Channel 4 to take the lead in this gripping, visceral thriller,” Hollick stated. “It’s a testament to James’ star power and Matt’s gripping scripts that ‘Suspect’ has attracted such a sensationally stellar ensemble cast.”

Fremantle distributes the series worldwide. The series was produced by Eagle Eye Drama.

“Before We Die,” Eagle Eye’s first production, aired earlier this year on Channel 4.