Did you know about the latest ‘Bra Bracelet’ trending on TikTok?

TikTok has become a fashion hotspot, and people from all over the world are taking to the app to follow the latest fashion trends.

Some of TikTok’s most popular fashion trends of the year have been DIY tie-dye, Amazon gym leggings, Zara hauls, and that oh-so-famous strawberry dress.

TikTok is obsessed with Bra Bracelets. I’m sure you are wondering what that is. Well, let’s find out…

What are TikTok’s Bra Bracelets?

Bra bracelets are made from bras.

It’s made from the bra strap and makes an elastic bracelet. Well, TikTok users think they’re cool at least.

While some prefer to keep their bracelets simple, others add charms, sewing words, or dates to them.

Forget normal metal bracelets, they’re so 2020. Bra bracelets have become a huge fashion trend. But how do you make one yourself?

Here’s how to make one

If you want to make a bra bracelet, it’s really easy to do. Just follow these steps…

Cut the bra strap off of the cup end. Cut the other end. Make sure you keep the metal or plastic loop attached. To make a bracelet, thread the cup end through the loop. You can adjust the length of the strap by threading it through the second loop. Measure around your wrist, then trim off the excess.

The video below will show you how to make it.

Give it to your boyfriend

A new trend has emerged on TikTok where girls are making bra bracelets and giving them to their boyfriends.

Then, they’ll always have a part of you on them!

Would you let your boyfriend have a bra bracelet on? There’s only one way to find out.

