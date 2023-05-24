Jake, from ‘Two & a Half Men,’ gained weight & looks ‘unrecognizable’ after he called himself a ‘Hypocrite” & left the show

Charlie Sheen with Angus T. Jones and Jon Cryer. Image: Getty Images.| Angus T. Jones | Source: Getty Images

Angus T. Jones, who played a boy named Jake Harper in the series “Two & a Half Men,” gained weight and looked “unrecognizable” during his recent public appearance.

The young star revealed why he suddenly left his show of almost 10 years, and warned viewers not to continue watching it.

Angus also got candid about his life after “Two & a Half Men” and revealed why he named himself a “hypocrite.”

Angus T. Jones became a household brand after he starred alongside Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer on “Two and a Half Men,” yet Angus T. Jones is relatively silent about a Hollywood future.

Recent photos show him looking unrecognisable. The chubby cheeks, and the sweet features of his early days in the hit TV series are gone. Jones has grown and looks different.

Jones said in 2012 that he was leaving the show. He claimed to have found God. Jones has been out and about since Los Angeles First time in over a month. Former actor donned a casual outfit and caught attention.

Jones, 29, was spotted walking through Los Angeles wearing a gray loose-fitting shirt with dark gray shorts. He also wore a red backward cap and glasses. Jones has also grown a mustache and a beard, which is a far cry from the baby-faced appearance of his character in “Two and a Half Men.”

Jones has been seen out walking in the neighborhood for a couple of weeks now, without any shoes. He also wore a casual outfit of a black T-shirt, shorts and gray beanie.

Both times, fans had very strong opinions on Jones' appearance. The former child star's appearance was a major concern for fans. Jones' weight gain since leaving the show was concerning, because he had been healthier before he left.

A fan also said that the child actor looked totally different after 11 years. Another asked whether others would like Jones to remain. After that, the fan told his readers to leave Jones alone because everyone has grown up.

Some fans claimed they couldn't imagine him at such a young age, and said that he should be left alone as he could do whatever he liked and change his look if he wished.

A joker said that the actor was now heavier than the housekeeper Berta, and other people agreed with this fan.

Jones was out of sight for nearly eleven years before this public appearance. Jones now spends the majority of his days in this manner because after his childhood as a child actress, he decided that Hollywood no longer served him.

Why did Jones quit “Two and a Half Men?”

Jones posted a ten minute video on YouTube in 2012. It explained why he left the show “Two and a Half Men” abruptly. Jones revealed that he’d found God and asked viewers to give up the show. You can say that:

“I am on ‘Two and a Half Men’ and I do not want to be there. Stop watching and filling up your mind with filth. Some people say that it is just for entertainment. Research the effect of TV on your brain. I guarantee you will have an opinion about what you choose to watch.

Jones, who decided to quit the show after a year and a half of production, has been steadfastly avoiding Hollywood. He said that he believed the show was making fun of global issues.

Jones, who became a Christian devout in 2010, said his priorities had changed since he was baptized. Former actor Jones said he loves his religion, because it makes everything clear to him.

How did Jones’ life after the show change?

Jones spoke about his feelings regarding 2014 episodes shortly after he left the show. Jones played Jake Harper in the series for over a decade. When it abruptly ended, Jones spoke about his feelings.

Jones was not only of the opinion that this show made light of real issues people face on a daily basis, but he also believed that it was sexist. admitted:

“I was paid to be a hypocrite, because even though I didn’t like it I still did it.”

He knew he didn’t want to be on the series anymore, but he still made a last appearance at the finale. He was still not satisfied with his years on the show.

Later, he said that he regretted insulting Chuck Lorre’s show. But he confirmed he does not regret what he said.

He spoke about his view of the show, and what it means to him as a man who is religious. The mused:

You cannot truly be God-fearing and appear on such a show. [‘Two and a Half Men’]. “I know I cannot,” he replied. “I am not comfortable with the things I learn, the Bible’s teachings, or being on that TV show.”

Jones has been focusing on his faith and studied at University of Colorado at Boulder. He has mostly stayed out of public view, but he hasn’t ruled out acting for good.

He stated that he is willing to act again if the productions are based around his religion. He admitted that he’d be willing to appear in Bible-based tales.

The more he has grown, the more he is. Relaxation is a good thing. In recent years, he has become the President of Entertainment for an event organization called Tonite. Other business ventures are also under his belt.