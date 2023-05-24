DOOL Spoilers: Gwen And Xander Clash Over Chloe

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) is about to offer Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) a job at the Spectator. Unfortunately, Xander didn’t clear this with Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) who certainly will not be on board for this. Will Xander and Gwen clash over Chloe?

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Chloe Lane Has Business Experience

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chloe doesn’t currently have a job but she worked for Basic Black in their business office for years.

Xander may have offered her a job out of the blue but it isn’t like Chloe isn’t qualified to work in an office. Gwen doesn’t have a lot of business experience and Xander has been CEO of Titan Industries, do they really need Chloe?

Xander knows that Chloe needs a job and that is the basis behind his offer. However, Gwen is extremely jealous of Chloe because she believes Xander is in a relationship with Chloe.

In all honestly, Xander and Chloe moved in together because They could not afford to keep living in the Salem Inn and Xander was tired of his roach motel.

DOOL Spoilers – Gwen Rizczech Is Fed Up With Xander Cooks’ Antics

Gwen has realized that Xander doesn’t care nearly as much about her as she does him. Gwen was completely heartbroken until she started sleeping with Xander’s cousin, Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson).

Now that Alex has called off their arrangement, Gwen is alone once again. Now Gwen simply has more time to hate on Xander for breaking her heart a second time.

Will Gwen ever learn? Gwen jumps into romances without giving much thought to what she is doing or who she is with.

After all, she came to town and seduced Chad Dimera (Billy Flynn) to get revenge on her sister for something she didn’t even do. Gwen also helped cover up Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) kidnapping. Yet Gwen blames Xander for her unhappiness.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers – Will Xander Cook Get Through To Gwen Rizczech?

Gwen never asked Xander’s opinion when she hired Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) as “Lady Whistleblower.” Will Xander use that logic to get Gwen to agree to Chloe working with them?

After all, Xander and Gwen blackmailed Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) out of the paper as partners. Does Xander have the right to hire who he wants as well?

Chloe is going to have to have a job if she is going to stay in Salem. After all, it’s not like Chloe intends on reuniting with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) after Rachel Black’s (Finley Rose Slater) last stunt.

Will Chloe manage to keep her job with Xander or will Gwen insist on getting rid of her? Can Gwen and Chloe work together without constantly attacking each other?

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with DOOL right now. Come back here often for Days Of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.