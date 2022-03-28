Jaden Smith’s apparent reaction to Will’s Oscars Attack has divided his fans

Jaden Smith was one among few to stand up for Will Smith after Chris Rock attacked him on stage. “And That’s How We Do It,” Jaden tweeted after the incident, seeming to applaud his dad’s controversial actions. Jaden’s words drew a lot of attention from fans. Most weren’t happy with them. “That’s how you do it? Nice message to the millions of young men struggling with processing justifiable anger, on the international the platform you and your dad have,” one personCommented on the tweet. “I think you miss spelled, “”I’m ashamed of my father’s actions.” Another person commented.

Jaden was accompanied by a few others who applaud Will’s support for his wife. “And he definitely knew of her condition, which is why he was making a joke at her expense about it,”Another Fan added. “I’m all for jokes and can take some dark sh**, but I’m saying that Will had every right to defend his wife. Last night he chose violence. Maybe today he chooses remorse.”

Interview with PeopleTiffany Haddish, one of the few celebrities who broke her silence about the incident, also supported the Smiths. “That meant the world to me,”She reflected. It may have been a disappointing outcome for the rest of the world, but I found it to be the most beautiful thing that I’ve ever seen. It made me believe there are still men that care about their wives, and that they love them. Wow, mixed reviews!