UK Police No Longer Investigating Sexual Harassment Claims

British actor and producer Noel Clarke will not face criminal charges over sexual harassment allegations made last year after London’s Metropolitan Police dropped its investigation, citing a lack of evidence.

The Guardian reported that more than 20 women were accused of the bombshell 2021 story. BulletproofAnd Doctor WhoStar of several incidents of misconduct between 2004-2019 He has denied all the allegations and has sought professional assistance to improve his conduct.

The police issued a statement stating that a “thorough”Assessment of the claims was done and it had been concluded “determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation.”

The statement added that additional criminal charges would be brought against the defendant. “thoroughly considered”If they were to come forward.

The fallout from the report saw broadcaster Sky cancel Clarke’s series BulletproofThe actor was then asked to cease all further work. His BAFTA membership was also cancelled.