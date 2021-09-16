Jade Thirwall From Little Mix Issues Noel Gallagher Oasis star with hilarious put down!

Jade Thirwall has delivered an iconic response to Noel Gallagher’s unflattering comments about Little Mix following their historic Brit Award win

Jade Thrilwall has delivered the perfect response to Noel Gallagher’s derogatory comments regarding Little Mix earlier this year.

The Oasis singer decided to voice his opinion about Little Mix’s historic win at The Brit Awards.

The 54-year-old claimed that the award-winning girl band is “not in the same league as Oasis” and suggested that their record-breaking win highlighted a problem within the music scene.

Jade, Little Mix’s star, addressed the unwelcome criticisms of the old rocker during an appearance on Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

When the 28-year-old was asked on the show about Noel slagging her and bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Ann Pinnock off, the singer delivered an iconic and scathing comeback to the songwriter’s comments.

“Noel did [slag us off]” Jade speaks out about the revival of the series.

“Something about that we were undeserving of the Brit Award because we’re women and don’t – well we do write music – but he thinks we don’t write music.”

“Yeah, shame really,” The award-winning singer continues.

“Because you know, we are definitely the most successful girl group in the country, but he’s not even the most successful performer in his family!”

The Little Mix star’s witty put-down of Noel left the studio filled with a raucous sound of laughter on the yet-to-be aired episode of the new Sky series.

The preview clip was played on the new Radio Times podcast, where host Jane Garvey chats with TV critic Rhianna Dhillon about the comedy panel game show which is set to premiere later this year.

As Little Mix took to the stage to collect their award at the Brit Awards in May, the trio delivered an inspirational acceptance speech – calling out the sexism, racism, and misogyny that they have faced throughout their career.

Leigh-Anne said: ‘It’s not easy being a female in the UK pop industry. We’ve seen white male dominance, misogyny, sexism, and lack of diversity.

We’re proud of how we’ve stuck together, stood our ground, surrounded ourselves with strong women, and are now using our voices more than ever.”

The victorious band then went on to dedicate their award to all the girl groups that had come before them yet failed to be honored by the awards show.

They continued: “This award is the first time that a girl group has won it. It speaks volumes. So this award isn’t just for us, it’s for Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all of the incredible, incredible female bands … this one’s for you.”

While the majority of the country was delighted for the former X Factor contestants, Noel was less than impressed with their success.

The Oasis star, who last won the award for British Group in 1996, told The Sun: “Little Mix, with the greatest respect, are not in the same league as Oasis. Not even in the same f*****g sport.”

He added: “It’s a symptom of the music business chasing the numbers – and there not being any bands or songwriters in those bands.

“Record company guys constantly say, “Oh, these guys are the real deal”. And I think, “You wouldn’t know the real deal if it f****g bit you on the**e, mate”.

“I don’t know what happened – I think it’s because bands are hard work.”