Britney Spears Engagement to Sam Asghari Father Jamie Spears Finding a Lawyer for Prenup!

Now that Britney Spears is set to tie the knot with fiancé Sam Asghari, her father, Jamie Spears, is working on getting a lawyer to handle the prenup ahead of the wedding.

Jamie Spears, who was the singer’s conservator last week, is not expected to be directly involved with the prenup.

Britney’s finances will be a part of Britney’s prenuptial arrangement. This is why he has to take care of some details. The prenup will likely be drafted by a divorce attorney.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (left), Jaimie Spears on the right. So far, there is no official date for the 39-year-old and the Iranian-born actor’s wedding, but following the news that a prenup would be necessary, Asghari was quick to joke about the situation.

PROTECTING HIS BELONGINGS

So far, there is no official date for the 39-year-old and the Iranian-born actor’s wedding, but following the news that a prenup would be necessary, Asghari was quick to joke about the situation.

According to the 27-year-old, he will be signing an “ironclad” agreement to protect his own belongings, which consist of his Jeep and his prized shoe collection, all in case she “dumps” him one day.

5 YEARS IN THE MAKING

Asghari proposed to Britney after being together for 5 years with a gorgeous ring designed by famous New York City jeweler Roman Malay.

It seems like things are finally coming together.

In a video shared by the pop singer, she shows off the ring on her finger as her fiancé asks her if she likes her “new bling,” to which she says “yes.”

Back in March, Asghari opened up about his relationship with the Princess of Pop and revealed he was ready to take the next step in their relationship. He said:

“I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad.”

READY FOR A CHANGE OF PACE

According to a source close to the actor, Asghari is fully ready to settle down and have children with Britney, which is something she wishes as well.

The same source claimed that, as a couple, there are a lot of things they haven’t even revealed about their relationship to people they’re close to due to being “anxious and scared.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California

It’s been a rough few years for Britney, who struggled with mental health issues and all the drama surrounding her father and the conservatorship, but seems like everything is finally falling into place.