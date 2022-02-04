Jackson Mahomes rides mechanical bull with Chiefs fan in viral video

Jackson Mahomes just can’t stay out of the limelight at the minute, and he’s gone viral again after posting a video of himself riding a mechanical bull with a Chiefs fan.

Jackson, who is the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been making headlines all year – and this is one of his strangest moments yet.

The self-declared “public figure” is known for his dance TikToks, and between him and Patrick’s fiancée, Brittany Matthews, he’s been rubbing Chiefs fans up the wrong way with his antics.

Now, he’s got people talking once again after posting a clip of him getting very close with a female Kansas City fan.

part two because you guys loved part one so much 😉 @hopeseaton

@jacksonmahomes part two because you guys loved part one so much 😉 @hopeseaton

part two because you guys loved part one so much 😉 @hopeseaton

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The woman is also wearing a Mahomes jersey, and it’s one of the more unexpected clips we’re likely to see today.

“Part two because you guys loved part one so much,” he captioned the video, referencing another of his videos uploaded earlier in the week.

Just another day in the life of Jackson Mahomes, we guess.

We’re not quite sure how Chiefs fans will feel about the video, given they’re still stinging after their’ loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Jackson’s videos have been big talking points this year, especially after the 21-year-old made a video, unknowingly, dancing on the memorial of Sean Taylor, which he later apologized for on Twitter.

Matthews also attracted controversy by spraying fans with a bottle of champagne in celebration of a recent Chief’s win, which people found to be inconsiderate or inappropriate. Matthews defended herself on Twitter saying she was only celebrating the win.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the rankings.