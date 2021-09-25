Jack Grealish’s model girlfriend wows as she poses in tight latex bunny outfit with pal

Jack Grealish’s model girlfriend Sasha Attwood certainly dressed to impress for her latest smoking-hot social media display.

The strapless pink latex dress she wore was paired with matching white bunny ears, and a matching bow tie.

The blonde beauty, aged 25, wore white gloves to finish the look and sported her signature loose-wavy tresses.

She shared a series of snaps on the photo-sharing sitewhich she captioned: “Such an exciting shoot today.”

The posts comes not long after the couple denied rumours that they had broken up.







Just two weeks ago, Jack celebrated his 26th birthday and they hit the town together for a big night out.

Sasha, Jack’s girlfriend, confirmed that they were still in a relationship by joining them at The Ivy Manchester.

Rumours emerged because Jack was seen leaving a Love Island event with Ellie Brown and liking pictures by Lilliehaynes.







But Sasha made sure that her followers knew how she felt about her boyfriend on his boyfriend by posting a cute tribute.

She wrote on social media: “Happy birthday my babe loving you always.”

The couple met each other whilst they were at school together in their early teens.







Sasha kicked off her career as she was scouted by a modelling agency at aged just 13 and she has been very successful working with the likes of House of Fraser and appearing in their campaigns.

In the past Sasha has been said to have a stabilising influence on her boyfriend Jack and “keeping him grounded”.

A source had told Central Recorder before the Euros that the couple went through a “rocky patch” as they tried to make the relationship work as their individual careers grew.

The source said: “Jack and Sasha have been through a rocky patch but are firmly back on track now. Jack is keen to keep Sasha out of the limelight and she keeps him grounded.

“He thinks it’s best if the fans still think he’s single, but she’s been cheering him on from the side lines during the Euros.

“Sasha is his secret weapon off the pitch and will support him no matter what. They’re both very close to each other.”