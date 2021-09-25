Kelly Price is who? What is her net worth and where is it from?

KELLY Price is known as an American R&B and gospel singer and songwriter.

Price was reported missing on September 24, 2021 after she fled a Georgia hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

1 Kelly Price is known as an R&B singer and songwriter Image Credits: Getty

Who is Kelly Price?

Price, 48, was born April 4, 1973. Price is well-known as a singer, and reality star.

Price began her solo career as a backup singer to many famous artists like Mariah Carey (R-Kelly), Aretha Franklin, Faith Evans, and Aretha Franklin.

In 1998, Price released her debut album Soul of a Woman on Island Records which included the hit singe Friend of Mine which took the number one spot in the US R&B charts.

Price’s last album, Kelly, was released on May 31, 2011. It earned her three Grammy Awards.

What is Kelly Price’s networth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Price’s successful career has allowed her to amass a net worth of $2.5million.

