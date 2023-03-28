Izabel Goulart in purple catsuit shows off her beautiful figure

MODEL Izabel Goulart swaps catwalk for catsuit as she heads to a pal’s party.

The 38-year-old wore the figure-hugging purple number at the weekend in her home country Brazil’s biggest city, Sao Paulo.

4 Izabel Goulart (38), stunned in this purple figure-hugging number Credit to BackGrid

4 According to the model, regular sex is good for her health.

4 It was her birthday celebration for Anitta

The 29-year-old singer Anitta was her guest at a celebration where she met fellow model Alessandra, 41, as well as rapper Lil Nas X (23).

Izabel was one of the Victoria’s Secret Angels She also claims that regular sex helps her stay healthy, and she did this from 2005 through 2008.

Izabel has been engaged to German footballer Kevin Trapp

After starting dating in 2015, they were engaged three years later. They have since jetted to St Barts after the World Cup.

Eintracht Frankfurt keeper, still one month away from his first club fixture on January 21.