After a huge mistake that shocked Paddy McGuinness, Tempting Fortune supporters slam their ‘chaotic teammate Lani’

TEMPTING Fortune fans have slammed Lani Good, labelling her “chaotic” after blew £900 on a hot chocolate.

The brand-new programme, which is presented by Paddy McGuinness and sees 12 strangers give up their luxuries to take on the toughest of terrains, kicked off last night.

4 This show features the stars participating in an 18-day trek that sees them confront the temptations of comfort food. Credit: Channel 4

4 Viewers were left fuming as Lani blew £900 on a hot chocolate Credit: Channel 4

Viewers were left in shock at the latest episode as they watched on while show star Lani blew some of the groups cash pot on a hot chocolate.

Stars take part in an 18-day trek where they face temptations from home.

However, if they give in, then the £300,000 joint cash prize will start to dwindle based on the prices of the items.

Although this episode is the second, the prize pot already has begun to disappear thanks to Lani’s action.

She stated that she felt a little guilty, but it was an appropriate reward for the walking that I had done. It’s okay to pretend I didn’t.

They discussed their feelings about how no one had caved when they gathered at the fire pit.

Lani pretended that she had done the exact same thing, and said “I give your the right to punch you in the face”

Lani later told viewers that they wouldn’t know. You won’t be hurt if you don’t know.

Viewers vented their outrage at Lani’s mistake on Twitter.

One commented: “Officially she drinks hot choc.”

One added, “She is a disgrace.” You are so weak that you don’t want to be on the show. It’s all she does to ruin it for everyone else.”

The third was furious: Can someone intentionally (on purpose), push Lani into a swamp in the next episode?

The fourth was: “Lani may be the most selfish person ever to make an appearance on reality. Talking about being deceitful.” You take treats and lie about it.

Another wrote, “Lani is too much. She keeps losing everyone money.”

Lani has succumbed to temptation before; last night she risked it all for a milkshake that cost the team £500.

Lani said she was going to be taking treats, and said to the group she would be having a milkshake despite its £500 price tag.

The group said Lani “isn’t a team player” as they got riled up by her opinions and said she should’ve “stayed at home” instead of coming on the show.

Lani had her vanilla milkshake even though the rest of her team was asking her.

She said: “I feel really down and I need a pick-me-up. It’s my decision and life is more important than money.”

4 For the mistake, viewers called Lani “chaotic”, “selfish,” and “chaotic”. Credit: channel 4