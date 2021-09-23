I’ve banned my daughter’s friend from her birthday party

A MUM has forbidden her daughter from inviting one of her pals to her birthday party because she bullies her little brother – but now the birthday girl is no longer excited about her big day.

The bully in question is one of the daughter’s friends, but her mum said she is not welcome to come because of how she treats her younger brother.

Now the mum has taken to the internet to ask Reddit users if she has made the right decision.

Trisha says that she is not interested in her daughter’s new friend Trisha attending the party. She explains that she has seen Trisha imitate her son who has Tourettes.

Andy said that Trisha had been mimicking the movements and sounds of her brother’s Tourettes tics once while she was visiting. This was the first occasion I saw Trisha do it. I also talked to her and explained Adam’s condition.

“She said it was just a joke and she won’t do it again. But recently my son told me that Trisha laughed at him and mocked him by copying his tics” The mum agreed.

Her daughter suggested that her little brother be kept in her bedroom so they don’t see each other. The woman strongly refused and stated that she wouldn’t tolerate any bullying of her son.

Trisha’s mother called Trisha to complain about Trisha’s daughter being excluded. She told Trisha that Adam was making fun of her child.

She asks: Am I the a*****e? My daughter is excited to go to her birthday party, but she can’t invite one friend.

The post received 426 responses. Many said bullying should not be tolerated.

“If one of my kids reacted the way Andy did, my husband and I would be having a serious discussion about cancelling the party altogether.” One person agreed.

Another commented: “Not only are you protecting your son, but you are also showing your daughter that unacceptable behaviour has consequences. Trisha is behaving badly, so she can’t come to the party.”

