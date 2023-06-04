ITV is ‘lurching from one tragic disaster to another’, says Parliament’s media committee boss

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

UNDER-fire ITV is “lurching from one tragic ­disaster to another”, Parliament’s media committee boss reckons.

Dame Caroline Dinenage insisted: “The public must have confidence in broadcasters to make sure they’re robustly safeguarding the interests of their staff.

Dame Caroline Dinenage will grill ITV CEO Carolyn McCall later this month

2

Carolyn McCall, ITV’s CEO, will be grilled by Dame Caroline Dinenage later in the monthCredit: Contributor, Getty
An external review of This Morning’s workplace culture will be put into action following the Phillip Schofield scandal

2

An external review of This Morning’s workplace culture will be put into action following the Phillip Schofield scandalCredit: PA

“Unfortunately ITV don’t have a good track record over the years. We’ve had incidents with Love Island, with Caroline Flack.

“They seem to be lurching from one tragic disaster to another.”

Caroline, the former Love Island host who committed suicide in 2020 at age 40.

ITV’s failure to learn from the mistakes of her mum Christine was criticized by Christine.

Huge new reality TV star feud revealed after legends fall out
Our exclusive Phillip Schofield interview explained in detail

Dame Dinenage will grill £3.5million-a-year CEO Carolyn McCall later this month.

The MP told GB News it is time the broadcaster’s boss “answered a few questions”.

In a letter to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, McCall, 61, wrote: “Both parties were questioned then and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours, as did Phillip’s then agency, YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on the This Morning and wider Daytime team and were not provided with, and did not find any evidence of, a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Given the ongoing rumours, we continued to ask questions of both parties, who both continued to deny the rumours, including as recently as this month.”

McCall has since called in a top lawyer for an external review of This Morning’s workplace culture.

Latest News

Previous article
Internet has been able to laugh at this letter from a student about Columbus Day

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder