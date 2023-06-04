Internet has been able to laugh at this letter from a student about Columbus Day

After learning about Columbus Day, this child shared his wisdom with the world on the internet. Source: Facebook

Alanya Kolberg took to Facebook recently to share an entry in a teacher’s journal. Detroit School Child Named King. King blasts the teacher in his journal for “teaching falsehoods” about Columbus.

Today was not an excellent learning day. “Blah, blah, blah. I just wanted to listen to you talking.”

You said something incorrect and I won’t hear you when you lie. I heard my mom say that Wallace is the only Christopher recognized by our family.

Christopher Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G. The journal continues…

The Indians discovered our country and not Columbus. Columbus Day should be a holiday for me, but you shouldn’t lie to me. “That is it.”

My question of the day: How can white people learn about black history?

King, I’m very disappointed with your journal.” When King was asked, he replied “Ok.”

Savage. It’s not surprising that social media has a lot to do with journaling.

Twitter user wrote: “King, you should be VERY PROUD of the journal that you have today!” Another added, “If this doesn’t remind me of my parents showing up at my Catholic HS after my AP World Civ. tried to convince me that Hannibal Barca wasn’t Black…”

“My mom said the only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace, because Columbus didn’t find our country, the Indians did.” You have a GREAT journal, today. pic.twitter.com/QLMwZWObsE — Yes, You’re Racist (@YesYoureRacist) 23 January 2018

This reminds me of the time my parents showed up to my Catholic HS when I was taking AP World Civ. Hannibal Barca is not Black, as my teacher told me. pic.twitter.com/f5pfbF3XK1 — Natalie Ball (@MzSailiante) The 24th of January 2018

Many users pointed out King using the word Indian instead of Native American. However, others quickly pointed out that many adults are still referring to the term.

obviously it’s incorrect but still a common name even used by Natives themselves. — ｔｙ࿊ (@evilxbeat) 23 January 2018

He may not have been taught the facts by his teacher, and therefore he does not understand that Native Americans are correct. — Lil Brown Girl (@tae611) 23 January 2018

I also hope that his mother teaches him how to identify which Christopher Wallace is being discussed. — baby platypus (@monotreme_lad) 23 January 2018

Other people loved reading the journal.

It was a critique of her dehumanizing and Eurocentric lesson plan. And the best part is that it wasn’t done with slurs. It would make me want to buy a kid a Pizza and frame the page. Start researching the best schools to help him thrive. — Nicole Stamp (@nicolestamp) The 24th of January 2018

King, before becoming a social worker I was a school teacher. Never would I use a red pen or criticize a student in their journal. It’s great that you stood up for the truth! Your mother can probably help your teacher to learn more about the country. Keep the good job up. — oliver: I BITE RACISTS (@poorhouseinmo) 23 January 2018

10/10 for King. Detention of the “teacher”. — Catherine Baird (@BairdCatherine) The 24th of January 2018

You are a King. One day, your teacher could be open to you. — bKind (@dbarberphd) 23 January 2018

I am disappointed in her. although the kid should’ve said ‘indigenous peoples’ instead of using ‘indians’, he was speaking the truth & it was a great moment for the teacher to respect him and engage in how she could do better instead of her basically trying to shame him. — Pfunk-the original (@Gluonsrule) 23 January 2018

It is absolutely stunning! — NaTasha Leyva (@NaTashaLeyva2) The 24th of January 2018

The first time I saw that, I nearly died. — Black Female Logic (@BlackGirlTee) 23 January 2018