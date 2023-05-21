ITV confirms Phillip Schofield’s ‘prime-time TV show’ will continue despite the axe of This Morning

ITV has ‘confirmed,’ Phillip Schofield’s “primetime television show”, despite being axed from This Morning on yesterday.

On its social networking platform, the broadcaster detailed reports that Phillip, aged 61 years, was “getting his own show”.

Phillip was axed from This Morning minutes after coming off air on Thursday — coldly denying him the chance of a farewell to fans.

The host was in an office with show chief Martin Frizzell and told his contract, due to end this summer, was not being renewed.

Devastated Phil then drove 300 miles from London to Cornwall to see mum Pat, 85, where he spent Friday pouring his heart out to her on a coastal walk — as our exclusive pictures show.

His exit was confirmed yesterday, after weeks of intense speculation about his future and a feud with co-host Holly Willoughby.

The TV star was also expected to leave Dancing on Ice, which he and Holly have also presented together.

Yesterday, Phillip told fans in his statement that we would still host other ITV shows, including a new prime time programme.

“Phillip will continue to present peak time shows for ITV including next month’s The British Soap Wards and a new prime time series,” the broadcaster shared.

ITV has now ‘confirmed,’ Phillip will retain the shows. Fans and an ex-This Morning host had speculated that he could lose them.

The broadcaster wrote on their ITV News channel in social media: “Time has been called for this television couple. Phillip Schofield has left This Morning.

There were tensions reported among the reporters. Phillip will have his own show in primetime.

