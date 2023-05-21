“At Least I Never Paid $100K College Tuition for a $50K a Year Job”

Source: TikTok | @jroddynotricch One healthcare worker said they are happy that they did not go to college or accumulate debt. They believe vocational school to be the best option.

College is too expensive for some people. It’s difficult to deny that the value and importance of college degrees in America has been greatly reduced.

There is no point in accruing huge amounts of debt if you are pursuing higher education to secure a job that pays better.

The TikToker who posted this video recently became viral after expressing their gratitude for the things they did not do in the past and chose to go to a technical school instead.

In the video @jroddynotricch, dances before the camera, with text that says: “Celebrating, because I have never spent $100k+ or 4 years of my adult life on a college degree that will give me $50k per year when I graduate.”

The social media user has posted other videos online in which he says that “he is just trying to show Filipinos that it’s okay to not be nurse.” According to his videos, he appears to be a radiologist technician who obtained his certification without going to university to earn his 4-year degree.

According to Indeed.com, X-Ray Technicians earn anywhere between $29 and $71 per hour. According to Indeed, depending on where one lives, Radiologist Techs can earn between $51,000 and $110,000 annually. GlassDoor.

The following is a list of Best Colleges. The average monthly repayment for a student who graduated from a university after four years is $244 per month.

Business Insider According to the article, “High student loan interest rates are preventing borrowers from repaying their initial debt load.” Making minimum payments has little or no impact on overall loans.

Many people are unaware that they can still be charged for a loan even if regular payments have been made. You end up having a higher loan balance The interest rate is so high that it exceeds the original loan principal.

Many TikTokers, who watched @jroddynotricch’s video, agreed with his views. One person stated that she was excited to begin her certification as a radiology technician: “just accepted into the program and will start in this fall.” “I’m easily influenced.”

One person told us that they, too, followed TikToker’s advise and became a radiology tech. “Rn in vocational school, I got my prereqs through and got into the Rad Program, all thanks to you. Graduating next August is possible if everything goes as planned.”

One person also said it was worthwhile to get a higher degree. But they are also in the healthcare industry, like @jroddynotricch. “Ill be in 120k+ debt after my Masters in Anesthesia, but I’ll make 150k to 200k a year immediately out of school, so it will def be worthwhile”

Another person shared their story of how they advanced in career without having to take on a huge student loan. “Yesss Sirr.” My hospital funded my BSN and now I’m getting my MSN. “Debt-free and thriving”.

