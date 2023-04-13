It’s not your fault that you get body aches when you’re sick.

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

It's not your fault that you get body aches when you're sick.

The immune system works overtime to protect you from infection. According to, antibodies are a part of your immune system’s natural reaction to injury or infection. They help to eliminate the virus from your body. Loma Linda University Health. However, this response by the immune is what causes body aches in the first place.

At this point, your body also produces more white blood cells, which are a key part of our immune system — they help produce cytokines. Cytokines are small proteins produced in response to various stimuli, including infections, injuries, and inflammation, per the Cleveland Clinic. They are crucial in the body’s immune reaction to infection. However, the increased cytokine production triggers an inflammatory response and causes muscle and joint pain, which eventually leads to those dreaded body aches.

Latest News

Previous article
Super Mario Bros.’ Theme added to National Recording Registry

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact