It’s an eagle eye if you’re able to spot the’mystery symbol’ in the Nasa image of rare phenomena.

Space watchers have discovered a strange symbol hidden in the darkness of space.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s stunning images may have a familiar form.

Have you noticed anything odd?

You can see “cosmic question marks” if you pay attention.

Only the sharpest of eyes can find the tiny object.

Look at the lower right corner of the Nasa image if you are having trouble.

The first time you saw it, the glowing orange question mark was revealed. Space.com.

Red circle indicates the position of the question mark

In the dark of space, the question mark is clearly visible.

Does the Universe have something to say?

The question mark revealed

Space.com reported that the Space Telescope Science Institute said, “It’s probably a distant galaxie, or possibly interacting galaxy (their interaction may have resulted in the distortion of the question-mark shape).”

It may have been “the first time” that we’ve ever seen the object, according to scientists.

Nasa unveiled the picture at the beginning of August, showing a breathtaking deep-space landscape.

According to Nasa, the main image depicts the “antics of” a young star pair that is actively forming.

The Herbig-Haro 48/47 can be seen at the center of the “diffractions spikes”, which are pink and red, in the middle image.

Nasa clarified that “the stars are inside the orange-white patch”.

They are deeply buried in a disc of dust and gas that fuels their continued growth.

The disk cannot be seen, but the shadow of the disk can be observed in the dark conical areas surrounding the stars.

Millions of years will pass before the stars within the system are fully formed.

It will then “clear” the colorful ejections and bring the two stars to the forefront.

Herbig Haro 46/47 can be found approximately 1,470 miles away in the Vela Constellation.

The image was taken edge-on, but with the smaller half of the right side angled slightly towards Earth.

JWST, launched in the year 2021 orbits at a point in space called Sun-Earth Lagrange.

Around 930,000 miles is beyond Earth’s rotation around the Sun.

Technically, the telescope is able to see back into time and deep space.

It’s possible because light has been traveling for billions and millions of years.

JWST allows us to look into the past to the very beginning of the universe.