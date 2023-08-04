Shoppers are rushing to M&S to buy £40 dress scanning for just £10 at the till – and it’s perfect for summer holidays

SHOPPERS are rushing to M&S to buy the perfect dress for their holidays that is now scanning for just £10 at the till.

Bargain hunters will be pleased to hear that the retail giant’s highly anticipated summer sale has just kicked off.

3 Shoppers are rushing to snap up this stunning summer dress on sale for just £10 Credit: M&S

3 The beach dress has proved a firm favourite with M&S customers Credit: M&S

Prices have been slashed on thousands of items across beauty, home, kids, and women’s fashion.

It’s the perfect opportunity to spruce up your wardrobe for less.

There is one item of clothing that has caught the eye of a horde of M&S fans as it is both affordable and adorable.

The Pure Cotton Embroidered Midaxi Beach Dress features an embroidered bodice to flatter your figure – and costs just £10.

The “dainty” customer favourite was previously priced at £39.50 but has been reduced just in time for any last-minute holidays.

The description reads: “It’s crafted in a regular fit, with a tiered midaxi skirt for subtle shaping.

“The square neckline features adjustable straps for comfort and breathability.”

The copper-coloured dress is sure to impress during beach days, summer gatherings and warm evenings.

Its sizes range from 8 to 24 and the adjustable straps allow you to find the fit that works for you.

A number of delighted buyers have already shared their opinions of the discounted dress.

One five-star review said: “This dress is so lovely so light and perfect for holidays. The back detail is so pretty.

“The embroidery on the front is a nice touch. It fits in all the right places and is extremely flattering.”

Another added: “Fits beautifully and a gorgeous copper red colour.

“Probably best to have someone to help you fasten it up at the back as it’s quite complicated to do on your own.”

A third wrote: “Lovely day dress to have on holiday, the open back is a lovely feature to the dress.”

A fourth said: “Super light breezy dress. The fabric is soft and not transparent. Perfect for holidays.

A fifth chimed in: “Gorgeous dress with beautiful low back. In love with the colour and fit.”

The colour seems to have gone down well with most customers, as another applauded it for being “bright and vibrant.”

There was only one complaint on the website, in which one shopper said it was “not as nice as the photo.”

It continued: “Didn’t help as it came screwed up in a ball with no tags on.”

As well as a host of mega deals on offer, M&S is also flogging Kate Middleton’s favourite trainers for half the price.

The Princess of Wales has been spotted wearing an array of shoes from the brand Veja during public events and outings.

Now you can get your hands on them for a fraction of the cost, as they have dropped from £165 to £83 exclusively in the online sale.