Scottie Pippen Wife Larsa Pippen Offers Hydration Advice On Instagram!

Larsa Pippen is dropping a massive thirst trap as she encourages fans to, well, drink. The 47-year-old reality star and ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen are fresh from an Instagram post flaunting her sensational figure in skimpy underwear, but there was more than just lingerie as the Larsa Marie jewelry founder offered a little health tip.

Larsa Pippen, set to return to screens on The Real Housewives of Miami and recently in the news for earning top-up cash as she flogs mattresses on Instagram, had taken a break from the promos – but not from sharing her good looks.

Larsa Pippen All Undies For Hydration Warning

Scroll for the snap. Pippen is followed by 2.4 million people and has seen her IG following increase this year thanks to her new OnlyFans join. Pippen took a cute and sexy photo. The mother of four wore a semi-sheer, patterned bra, and puffed her lips.

While taking photos in the midst of floor-to-ceiling windows with views over scenic hills, the blonde looked stunning. She wore full-face makeup and had a manicure.

“Stay hydrated my friends,” The star wrote the caption with a wink emoticon. Pippen might not have the following seen by former BFF Kim Kardashian, but she’s got her fans. In less than 24 hours, they threw Pippen over 31,000 likes. She also received a lot of love from the comments.

Pippen hasn’t had it easy with fans recently. The star was heavily trolled in her brief romance with Malik Beasley (NBA player), over 2020-2021. While Pippen defended the relationship, it came plagued by controversy as the Minnesota Timberwolves player’s wife Montana Yao filed for divorce – this, after first seeing photos of Pippen and Beasley holding hands in a Miami Mall in November of last year.

“We had spoken about it. It wasn’t a secret. I know a lot of people that are married and exiting,” Pippen said on the Hollywood Unlocked podcast.

“I’ve played that part. So for me, if you’re not being shady and you’re telling me all your stuff, I’m going to believe you,” She continued. The first star continued: “A lot of people are not happy in their situations and they don’t want to jump ship until they see someone they like.”

Pippen separated from former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen in 2018. They have not finalized their divorce.